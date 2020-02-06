15-year-old arrested on child molestation and pornography charges

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Marion police arrested a 15-year-old after his mother told them he had inappropriate pictures of a three-year old girl on his phone.

According to a release, responded to the 1800 block of West 1st St. on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. after the mother made the report to police. The mom and son were taken to the Marion Police Department where the boy was interviewed by police then charged with Child Molestation and Child Pornography, both felonies.

After the interview, the boy was taken to the Grant County Detention Center without incident.

The investigation is ongoing with the Department of Child Service and the Marion Police Department.