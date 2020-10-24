13-year-old girl shot, wounded inside vehicle parked at Ohio mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was found shot and wounded in a vehicle parked at a mall in southwestern Ohio.

The shooting in Springdale occurred Friday night, but it wasn’t clear if it happened in the Tri-County mall lot or another location.

Authorities believe the shooting was a random incident, but say the investigation is ongoing.

The girl was shot at least once in the stomach and was taken to a hospital, where she remained Saturday. Her name and further details on her condition were not disclosed.

Authorities say other people were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, but no other injuries were reported. A motive remains under investigation.

