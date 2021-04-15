13 arrested in Noble Co. Warrant Service Sweep focused on sex offenses

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 individuals following a Warrant Service Sweep. Deputies and officers focused on tracking down those who had warrants related to sex offenses.
The offenses included: failing to register as a sex offender, Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry as well as Sexual Misconduct with a minor. Other warrants were also served including: Drug related offenses, domestic battery, burglaries, thefts and various others.
During the sweep, officers found 13 individuals with warrants and brought them to the Noble County Jail. The department said charges had been filed through the Noble County Prosecutors Office.
- Timothy A. Musser, 30, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Musser was held without bond.
- Scott A. Muzzillo, 35, of the 5700 block of East C.R. 900N, Kendallville, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Muzzillo was held without bond.
- Raudel Nunez, 21, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine. Nunez was held without bond.
- Bronson L. Rowe, 39, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine. Rowe was held on $2,500 bond.
- Dalton J. Sheets, 23, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, on a warrant charging burglary. Sheets was held without bond.
- Quentin J. Acosta, 21, of the 13900 block of Main Street, Grabill, on a warrant charging a probation violation. Acosta was held without bond.
- Harrison R. Addis, 24, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Addis was held without bond.
- Austin K. Adkins, 29, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex offender. Adkins was held without bond.
- Alexus E. Collins, 22, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, on a warrant charging domestic battery. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
- Jeffery L. Cramer, 59, of the 2500 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, on a warrant charging invasion of privacy. Cramer was held on $2,500 bond.
- Ricky Duchaine Jr., 42, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, on a warrant charging theft.
- Lisa A. Jordan, 51, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, on a warrant charging possession of meth. Jordan was held without bond.
- Terry L. Minier, 44, of the 100 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging two counts of non-support of a dependent. Minier was held on $450 cash bond.