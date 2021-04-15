13 arrested in Noble Co. Warrant Service Sweep focused on sex offenses

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 individuals following a Warrant Service Sweep. Deputies and officers focused on tracking down those who had warrants related to sex offenses.

The offenses included: failing to register as a sex offender, Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry as well as Sexual Misconduct with a minor. Other warrants were also served including: Drug related offenses, domestic battery, burglaries, thefts and various others.

During the sweep, officers found 13 individuals with warrants and brought them to the Noble County Jail. The department said charges had been filed through the Noble County Prosecutors Office.