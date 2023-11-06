MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, Nov. 3, two people were arrested following a pursuit that led Indiana State Troopers through three Indiana counties.

Friday evening, around 9:35 p.m. ISP Trooper Kegan Kern was patrolling US 31 in Miami County when he observed a 2018 Dodge Durango with expired registration belonging to another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marion McGrew 19 of Indianapolis, fled leading ISP on a pursuit through Miami, Fulton, and Marshall County. McGrew reached speeds of 115 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulders of the roadway and momentarily turning off the lights.

The pursuit continued on US 31, with deputies attempting to use tire deflation devices that the driver traveled off-road to avoid. The pursuit continued on US 31 until the driver turned onto 9A road and then King Road where he traveled through a red light at the US 30 intersection. ISP terminated the pursuit with Fulton and Marshall County Deputies continued.

ISP was later advised that the Dodge had crashed into a field and both McGrew and his passenger Pierre Robinson, 19 of Mishawaka, were taken into custody. No injuries resulted from the crash.

Further investigation revealed that McGrew did not have a license and the Dodge was reported stolen from Chicago, IL. A search of the Dodge revealed several firearms and suspected marijuana. Both were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and preliminarily charged with;

Marion McGrew, 19, Indianapolis, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony Theft of a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun Level- 5 Felony Aggressive Driving- A Misdemeanor Operator Never Licensed- A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving- C Misdemeanor

Pierre Robinson, 19, Mishawaka, IN

Theft of a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony Possession of Marijuana- C Misdemeanor

McGrew had two active warrants out of Iowa at the time of his arrest.