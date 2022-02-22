ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were taken into custody after police chased a stolen semi from southwest Ohio to northeast Indiana early Tuesday.

The situation began in Riverside, Ohio, where two men reportedly stole a semi just after midnight. Officers caught up with the rig on Interstate 70 and “a lengthy vehicle pursuit” ensued, according to an Indiana State Police release.

Police said the suspects fired shots at officers during the pursuit.

The chase moved from Wilshire, Ohio into Adams County, Indiana, around 2:15 a.m., and Adams County Sheriff deputies joined in the pursuit. Officers used multiple stop sticks but the the semi continued on multiple flat tires, state police said.

Michael McGee

Nicholas Mingus

The semi eventually ran off the road and became stuck in a ditch just outside of Berne, state police said.

There, the suspects barricaded themselves in the cab as Adams County deputies, Riverside Police officers, Ohio State Highway Patrol officers, and an Indiana State Police SWAT team surrounded the vehicle.

Around 5 a.m., state police said one of the suspects emerged from the semi and surrendered. He was identified as Michael James McGee, 26, of Dayton, Ohio.

A few minutes later, a second suspect – Nicholas R. Mingus, 29, of Ghent, Kentucky – was found hiding in the berthing cab of the semi.

Gunshots were fired from inside the semi and struck the windshield of a SWAT armored vehicle at the scene, state police said. In response, SWAT officers shot tear gas into the semi, and Mingus surrendered, police said.

A fire broke out in the semi during the melee, and the vehicle became fully engulfed and was destroyed, state police said. Video shared with WANE 15 showed the blaze:

Mingus and McGee were taken to the Adams County Jail. Both face charges of Level 1 felony Attempted Murder, Level 5 felony Auto Theft, and Level 6 felony Resisting Law Enforcement.