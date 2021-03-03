10 arrested, 1 wanted after 10-month investigation into drug dealing in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Adams County arrested 10 people and are looking for one other related to a months-long drug dealing investigation.

Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said Wednesday his office, along with the Decatur Police Department, Bluffton Police Department, and Wells County Sheriff’s Department, served multiple arrest warrants after meth and cocaine buys as part of Operation Boomerang.

Mawhorr said several of the suspects arrested during the operation were repeat drug offenders.

“This behavior WILL NOT be tolerated in Adams County, and with the help of our community, we can and will do everything in our power to keep Adams County a safe, drug-free community,” said Mawhorr.

Arrested were:

Justin Dean Canales Brown of Decatur on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine

Rusty William Brown of Decatur on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine

Jessica Lyn Miller of Geneva on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine

Patricia Michelle Miller of Geneva on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine

Alexandra Leigh Summer Brown of Monroeville on one count of Dealing Methamphetamine

Angel Denise Talarico of Monroeville on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine

Jennifer Lyn Brown of Geneva on one count of Dealing Methamphetamine

Zachary Lawerence Brown of Geneva on one count of Dealing Methamphetamine

Charles Joseph Andress of Fort Wayne on two counts of Dealing Cocaine

Nick Handshoe of Decatur on an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation

An active warrant was issued for Ricky Allen Stetler of Decatur for two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine.