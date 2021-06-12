1 suspect still at large after Gary bank guard shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — One suspect remains at large after two armed male suspects ambushed and shot a security guard outside a Gary bank.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez says one of the suspects was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the security guard as 55-year-old Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Martinez says investigators believe Castellana was approached outside the bank and may have been ambushed. Police say that after the shooting, the suspects entered First Midwest Bank and demanded money.