FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was stabbed on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Bowser Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Police at the scene said one person was stabbing but their injuries were not life-threatening. The victim’s condition was later downgraded.

Two suspects reportedly fled the scene, police said. No descriptions were available.