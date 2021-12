Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing in the 6100 block of Hessen Cassel Road on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was stabbed on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday night.

Police and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of Hessen Cassel Road on a report of a stabbing.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 a victim suffered serious injuries. Suspect information was not released.

No other information was immediately available.