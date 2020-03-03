Victim fighting for life after shooting at south Fort Wayne apartment complex

Crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person has been badly hurt in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Police and medics were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, inside the Villa Capri Apartments complex off South Anthony Boulevard, on a report of a shooting.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a victim was seriously hurt. A police sergeant at the scene said later the victim – and adult male – was listed in “life threatening condition.”

The sergeant said the victim drove himself to the hospital.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

