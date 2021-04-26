1 seriously hurt in 2 reported shootings on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two shootings were reported on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were first called to the 1400 block of McKinnie Avenue on a report of a shooting at 2:36 p.m., according to an activity log. Three minutes later, at 2:39 p.m., police were called to another reported shooting in the 2900 block of John Street, a mile and a half north, the log shows.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of McKinnie Avenue on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 2900 block of John Street on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Police said a male victim was found at the John Street location. He was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police were working to determine if the two shooting were related.

The investigation is ongoing.