FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in serious condition after a stabbing just north of downtown.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1400 block of N. Wells St. at 9:43 Saturday evening on reports of a person stabbed. Dispatch confirmed that one person was injured and is in serious condition. A WANE 15 viewer sent in a video showing several police cars on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.