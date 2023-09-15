FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 1:20 Friday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Responding officers rendered aid while waiting for medics. Once the medics arrived, they pronounced one man dead at the scene. They transported the other man to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police told WANE 15 they don’t have any suspect names, but are looking for a light-colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey that could be connected to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to call police. Or, you can submit a tip anonymously on the P3 app.

The shooting remains under investigation. The Allen County Coroner will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later time.

Just after 6 a.m. during WANE 15’s First News a car ran into a police vehicle while he was on the air. Reporter Charles Benberry quickly reacted to the crash, and while he said a car hit an officer, that was not the case. The car hit an unoccupied police vehicle. The driver did not appear to be hurt. You can check it out in the video below.