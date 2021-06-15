1 injured after overnight shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured on the city’s south side Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to the 400 block of Eckart Street on reports of a shooting. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were advised that the suspect fled into a home on Eckart Street shortly after the shooting. Officers attempted to search the house but were not able to safely clear the basement.

Emergency Services, Crisis Response and Fort Wayne Police Air Support Units established a perimeter around the house and attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the house. After all efforts were made to make contact, police dispersed chemical agents into the house. No one was found inside.

This incident is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.