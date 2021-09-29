Man in custody after hours-long standoff at Waterloo motel

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo motel Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded at the Twilight Inn at 2060 U.S. 6, two miles west of I-69. Police were called there around 8 a.m. on a report that a man was pointing a gun at a female there.

According to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker, there had been another domestic situation at a different location, and the pair made their way to the motel, where a gun came into play.

The woman called 9-1-1 and officers responded to the motel. At that point, the man locked himself in a room at the motel, Walker said.

Just before 11 a.m., officers with the Auburn Police SWAT team took the man into custody peacefully. He was identified as 30-year-old Raymond Lothamer of Kendaville.

Walker said Lothamer was wanted on an active arrest warrant out of Noble County for Driving While Suspended. He’s also expected to face charges for Wednesday’s incident.

Walker said it was not known if Lothamer had a handgun when he was taken into custody. It’s also unclear why he and the woman went to the motel.

The woman cooperated with police in the investigation. It’s not known if she suffered any injuries.