FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was stabbed on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 1 p.m. to the 4700 block of Jason Drive, in the Shoaff Park Villas complex off Reed Road.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that there was one victim. Police at the scene said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

A “person of interest” has been taken into custody, police said.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.