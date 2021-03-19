Woman killed in shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side; man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman has died and a man has been arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Alverado Drive, off Wayne Trace near East Paulding Road, on a report of a shooting.

Police confirmed to WANE 15 that there was one victim. She was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said.

According to investigators, the woman was shot at a home on the street and ran to a neighbor’s yard, where she was found.

Police arrested a male suspect during a traffic stop after the shooting. He has not been identified.

Police referred to the victim and the suspect as a couple. Officers have been called to their home on several occasions for heated arguments, police said.

A special needs child – a teenager – was in the house at the time of the shooting. The child is safe, police said.

No other information has been released.