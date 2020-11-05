1 hurt in shooting on Fort Wayne’s SE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person suffered minor injuries in a shooting on the city’s far southeast side Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the area of Hoevelwood Drive, near East Paulding Road, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 11:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of East Paulding Road on a report of an armed disturbance. When officers arrived, they found at least one person suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A block south, along Turtle Creek Drive, the entrance to Turtle Creek Market was taped off. A detective was spotted picking up shell casings there. In a parking lot of a building at the Parkview Village Apartments, multiple vehicles sat with windows shot out.

It’s not clear if any suspects were in custody or identified. Officers are investigating at the scene.

