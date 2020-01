FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person has been shot at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Police and medics were called just after 3 p.m. to an apartment in the 4000 block of Roseview Road, in the Woodview Manor Apartments complex off Hobson and Stellhorn roads, on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that there was a victim.

Their condition was not known.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.