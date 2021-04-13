1 dead in shooting in Van Wert County; juvenile arrested

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A juvenile has been charged with murder and other charges after a person was fatally shot in a Van Wert County home Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 10 a.m. to a home at 1339 Scott Road, just south of the Village of Scott in Union Township, on a report that someone had been shot there.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a gunshot victim dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the suspect left the home before deputies arrived, but they were quickly caught in the Village of Scott, according to Sheriff Tom Riggenbach.

The suspect is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and Felonious Assault. Riggenbach did not identify the suspect, and said no other information about the person or the victim would be released.

The suspect appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division on Tuesday and is in custody, Riggenbach said.