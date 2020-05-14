1 dead in incident in southeast Fort Wayne; woman in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person is dead after an incident than ended at a steel warehouse on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 2:40 p.m. to lot of Omni Source at 2001 E. Pontiac St on reports of a crash with injuries.

When police arrived, workers at the facility pulled a man found at the scene inside a warehouse to provide CPR, but he died. It’s not clear yet how he died.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the incident to be a domestic situation. Officers got the name of a female person of interest in relation to the incident and began looking for her.

Police eventually were able to get in contact with her, and she was taken into custody for questioning. She was located in the area of Lake Avenue and Delta Boulevard in the suspect vehicle form the crash.

It’s not clear what her role was or if she’ll face arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased male once the next of kin are notified.