1 dead in apparent stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was killed in an “alleged stabbing” in northeast Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called around 9:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

Fort Wayne Police said later in the day that detectives were investigating an “alleged stabbing” there, and a victim had died. No other details on the incident were released.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim and release a cause and manner of death on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

