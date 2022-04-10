ELGIN, Ill. (WBBM) — Police said around 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the Blackhawk Apartments in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found five people with injuries who were then transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officers were later notified of a sixth person with injuries who self-transported to a local hospital also in unknown condition.

One man has since died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner’s Office pending an autopsy, police said.

One of the victims even jumped from a third floor balcony. A neighbor said she helped the injured woman when she heard her screams.

“You hear people screaming outside, you want to go help,” said the woman who did not want to be identified due to fear of retaliation. “I’ve lived here for about two years, and I’ve never seen anything like this happen.

The Elgin native said she just got off work when she heard the woman yelling for help after she leapt from the top floor.

“We actually see a girl on the ground to the left of my yard, laying there. She had jumped off the third floor and hurt her foot,” the neighbor said.

She, her boyriend and another man helped the woman to the front of the complex when she saw another person injured.

There’s a man lying on the ground getting resuscitated and I’m thinking, ‘Oh Lord, oh Lord. This is bad,” she said.

She said when police arrived on scene, she and the other neighbors directed officers to the victims they noticed.

“My boyfriend catches a cop and goes, ‘There’s a body in the back! There’s a body in the back! Help! They need help!'” she said.

Officers said all of the victims were men with injures ranging from serious to some not so serious.

“It was a young boy out front, and his friend was just, ‘Man wake up! Wake up! Come on! Hang in there! Hang in there!'” The neighbor said.

She said this shooting has shaken her to her core and now she plans to leave.

“It’s just a lot to take in,” she said. “I babysit for the neighbors. There’s at least 20 kids in my building, and this was just 100 feet from my backyard.”

She said she jumped into action because it was her instinct and she hopes others will do the same.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.