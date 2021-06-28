1 dead, 2 hurt after gas station shooting in Kendallville; person of interest ID’d

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Kendallville police are searching for a person of interest after an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Just before midnight on Sunday, Kendallville and Noble County police responded to a reported shooting at the Gallops gas station on the 1200 block of North Street. A caller notified police of multiple people shot and that there was one shooter.
Two victims were transported to an area hospital and are in critical, yet stable condition. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an initial investigation, police have identified a person of interest. Police are searching for Matthew Rodriguez, 24, and have the following description:
- 5-feet, 8-inches tall weighing 225 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. He is reported to be driving a red, 2010 Kia Forte, with Indiana license plate AYW713. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez should contact police immediately at (260) 347-0654 or 911.
This is an ongoing story. Refresh for more updates.