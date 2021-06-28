1 dead, 2 hurt after gas station shooting in Kendallville; person of interest ID’d

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Kendallville police are searching for a person of interest after an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Kendallville and Noble County police responded to a reported shooting at the Gallops gas station on the 1200 block of North Street. A caller notified police of multiple people shot and that there was one shooter.

Police respond to Gallops truck stop in Kendallville on Monday on a report of a shooting. One person died and two others were hurt. The gas station is still closed off as of 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital and are in critical, yet stable condition. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, police have identified a person of interest. Police are searching for Matthew Rodriguez, 24, and have the following description:

5-feet, 8-inches tall weighing 225 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous. He is reported to be driving a red, 2010 Kia Forte, with Indiana license plate AYW713. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez should contact police immediately at (260) 347-0654 or 911.

This is an ongoing story. Refresh for more updates.