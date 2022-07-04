FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting in southeast Fort Wayne.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street on reports of two men being shot. Officers found the men at the back of the house and said both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWPD Homicide and Crime Scene Technicians were there to investigate and process the scene. Detectives went door to door attempting to find witnesses or video surveillance of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact FWPD or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

The incident remains under investigation by FWPD, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.