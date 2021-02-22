1 corrections officer dead after attack within Michigan City prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) – One correction officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after an inmate attacked the two within the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Tymetri Campbell, 38, attacked two correction officers in a common area. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where one correction officer was pronounced dead. The second correction officer is in serious condition.
Campbell faces several preliminary charges, including murder, as a result of this investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.