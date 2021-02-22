1 corrections officer dead after attack within Michigan City prison

FILE – In this April 23, 2013, file photo, the Indiana State Prison stands in Michigan City, Ind. One correction officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an alleged attack Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said. The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison at around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release. (Don Knight/The Herald-Bulletin via AP, File)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) – One correction officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after an inmate attacked the two within the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. (CST) Sunday, Tymetri Campbell, 38, attacked two correction officers in a common area. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where one correction officer was pronounced dead. The second correction officer is in serious condition.

Campbell faces several preliminary charges, including murder, as a result of this investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.