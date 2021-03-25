1 arrested by Angola PD after robbing a restaurant

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A male was arrested by the Angola Police Department after robbing a restaurant on Wednesday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Angola police were notified of a robbery that occurred at Wings Etc Grill and Pub at 309 N. Wayne St.

A male suspect entered the restaurant and demanded an employee to pull money from a cash register. The suspect did not show a weapon, but had his hand in his sweatshirt as if he were holding a firearm, according to an official release.

After unsuccessfully opening the register, the suspect forced the employee to give him cash from a safe located in the manager’s office. The suspect then fled with an unspecified amount of cash.

Witnesses saw the suspect enter a residence within eyesight of the business’s front door. Police arrived shortly thereafter and arrested the suspect after obtaining a search warrant. The stolen cash, along with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were recovered at the residence.

Nicholas Daniel Jordan, 32, of Corunna, was charged with robbery. Additional charges are likely, according to the release.