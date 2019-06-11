Skip to content
Crime
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Pastor convicted of sex charges to be sentenced
Police probe fatal shooting outside Coldwater Road Walmart
Alabama orders ‘chemical castration’ of some child molesters
Authorities: Man offered money to ‘rape and murder’ Alaskan
Burglars caught on camera breaking into a salon, police call on public’s help
Mother of slain toddler admits to neglect
Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt
Officer goes undercover, leads to three drug related arrests
Man accused of secretly videotaping tanning salon patrons
Fremont man must pay $427K to victims in 2017 buggy crash
Police: Body pulled from Maumee River had ‘music,’ ‘Gemini’ tattoos
3 children who died after Amish carriage crash ID’d
Man sentenced for conviction in killings of ex’s 2 dogs
Man sentenced for drug, booze-fueled fight that left man critically hurt
Local News
Huntington teen dies in BMX crash
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Police probe fatal shooting outside Coldwater Road Walmart
2019 Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival
Crafting summer cocktails with HT2
National/World
Domino’s teams up with Nuro to test autonomous delivery
Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride