WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – He’d been missing for three weeks.

His handlers searched the area day and night – sometimes even with night-vision goggles – hoping he’d turn up at the two nearby ponds or that someone would find him and call authorities.

It’s not every day a three-foot alligator kept in an enclosed habitat just vanishes.

On Thursday, one which had been missing from Indiana Wild in Woodburn was finally found in a retention pond at a neighborhood called Ashlar Pointe currently under development, bringing relief to those who have been caring for him for two years.

A 3-foot alligator found in the pond of a neighborhood development in Woodburn was returned to his rightful home Thursday.

“We’re excited to have him back,” said Beth Wood, director of Indiana Wild, which is an informal education company that’s operated in Woodburn for roughly 12 years.

Indiana Wild takes in animals that have previously been pets but, for one reason or another, their owners no longer want to care for them. The company will visit churches and schools to give age-appropriate teachings about conservation and pet ownership.

The alligator, which had previously been someone’s pet, was kept in a pond that was surrounded by a four-foot fence that had a one-inch by five-inch overhang.

Wood does not know how the alligator got past those two barriers – “alligators have such small arms, they can’t climb over those,” she said – or how he got past the eight-foot privacy fence surrounding the company’s entire perimeter.

“It was discovered the side gate at the time was latched but not locked,” Wood said. “It is possible someone stole him, but we have no idea.”

For three weeks, Wood worried the worse – that someone would see the alligator and shoot it, thinking that it might be dangerous.

“It is everyone’s God-given right that if an animal comes onto their property, they can do that,” Wood said.

She stressed, however, this particular alligator posed no threat.

He eats mice, chicken breast and tilapia at home, she said, and won’t eat anything that does not fit in his mouth.

Dogs, people and children, Wood said, would’ve been safe around the alligator. If a dog had approached the alligator, she said, the alligator would’ve avoided any conflict.

Indiana Wild officials called police immediately upon discovering the alligator was missing to give them a heads up he might be roaming the area. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources were also notified, Wood said.

“Safety for the people and safety for the animal were our No. 1 concern,” she said.

Finally, a call that the alligator had turned up in one of the ponds Wood and her team had been monitoring came, and they immediately went out to try to catch him to bring him home.

By the time they arrived at the pond, the alligator was sitting on some rocks. Wood tried to use some thawed out mice to lure him close, which he took and swam with for a while before a member of the team was able to wrangle him out of the water.

Afterward, onlookers and those who gathered to see what was happening at the pond were given a chance to hold the alligators.

“I hurried up, stopped, dropped and rolled and went down there,” said Brendon Scheid, who was working on a house in the neighborhood when he heard about the alligator. “That’s not something you see every day.”

In lieu of the alligator missing, Indiana Wild has increased security at the company and added cameras to the pond area.

Alligators have become popular as pets, Wood said, but that doesn’t mean they are easy to take care of or raise as pets. She said people need to realize the commitment they are making when they take any animal in as a pet, even those that are more exotic than the typical cat or dog.

“When you have a pet, it’s a lifetime commitment,” she said.