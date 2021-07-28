Crews fight fire at Aboite Township home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire that broke out in a home in southwest Fort Wayne early Wednesday afternoon.

The home is located on Dawnsford Drive in the Winterfield subdivision located north of Aboite Center Road just west of I-69. Fire crews were sent to the home at around 2 p.m.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home when the fire started or what caused it. A WANE 15 staffer on the scene counted four fire engines at the scene. The fire looks to be located primarily at the rear of the home and smoke can be seen pouring from the attic vents.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.