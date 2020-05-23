Crews battle massive warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Saturday morning at San Francisco’s Pier 45.

The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the 1-alarm fire around 4:23 a.m. The blaze quickly spread to a 4-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the area of Taylor and Jones Street and remain on scene at this time.

More than a hundred fire units and 45 fire engines responded to the scene. Of those, one fire truck was damaged.

Fire officials have reported that part of the building has collapsed.

One firefighter suffered an injury to the arm and hand. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter reported that the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien was saved.

“The fireboat St. Francis, San Francisco Fireboat 3, was put in position to protect the historic Jeremiah O’Brien vessel. The St. Francis, per my operations chief, saved the Jeremiah O’Brien vessel,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.





Photos: Dan Whaley (Twitter @dwhly)

Crews have been able to stop the spread of the fire to neighboring buildings.

Witnesses tell KRON4 that the facility burning was where fishermen kept their equipment.

The fire department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews are still on scene of a fire at fisherman’s wharf pic.twitter.com/nx0dnsEXlM — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) May 23, 2020

