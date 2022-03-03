FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters were called to a big house fire off Union Chapel Road in northwest Allen County Thursday night. Neighbors said the giant plume of smoke could be seen blocks away.

The call came in around 7 p.m for a home in the 12900-block of Passerine Boulevard. That’s in the Eagle Rock housing addition off Union Chapel east of Tonkel Road.

A viewer sent WANE 15 these images of the fire.

The Huntertown Fire Department responded but no details were immediately available. WANE 15 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire and if anyone was hurt. This story will be updated.