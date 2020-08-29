Crescendo Coffee & More stops by Studio 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crescendo Coffee & More opened earlier this summer right next to the Club Room at the Clyde Theatre. The coffee shop is part of the Sweetwater family.

Chef Brady Smith stopped by Studio 15 to show off the food offered at Crescendo, and talk about how the restaurant is doing since opening. See his responses in the interview above.

Crescendo Coffee and more is located at 1806 Bluffton Road in Quimby Village. It’s open everyday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., and offers everything from breakfast to dinner, and even desserts.

