Creative space ‘The Garden’ opens along N Anthony Corridor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former bank building along the North Anthony Corridor has gotten new life as a community creative space. The building has been transformed into a multipurpose rentable indoor/outdoor venue.

The people with Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School bought the former Anthony Bank building, north of Crescent Avenue, with the goal of continued improvement in the 46805 area. The Garden will become a gathering space for neighbors, artists and others in the community.

The Garden is “home to art shows, creative development workshops, live music, community events, a community urban garden.” The space has also been designed as an after-school study space for high school students who live in the area.

A husband and wife team have been working hard to create a space to encourage art to grow and community connections thrive.

“We know the neighborhood well, know the people well,” Lesa Van Meter said. “All the shop owners around here are extremely supportive of each other and it’s a really really cool creative community, so close to the colleges, the high school. We just have so many youth and driven entrepreneurs in this area, it’s just ripe for this kind of venue.”

A few features of the bank building have been included in the design of the space, including the vault door and open/closed signs above the drive-up area which has been converted to a patio space.

Work on the project started in June 2019 with discussions for the project going back 20 years.

“A lot of stars have to align for something like this to work and it was the timing that everything just fell into place,” Chad Van Meter added. “This building became available. It was an office for a while and not much had been done with the outside. When the opportunity came, it’s just seemed like the perfect intersection to say ‘yes, this may be the perfect spot to do what’s been burning in us for a long time.'”

A grand opening celebration has been organized to happen Thursday, August 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food trucks, live music, an art show, mural painting and a cash bar will be featured. Organizers are asking for guests to bring a non-perishable food donation for King’s Community Outreach.

Discover The Garden on its facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheGardenFortWayne/about/?ref=page_internal