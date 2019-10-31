Closings and Delays
Two suffer injuries in Kosciusko County crash

Crashes

Kosciusko Co. Crash

Two people were hurt Wednesday after a crash in Kosciusko County.

Wayne Township (WANE) — Two people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday after a crash in Kosciusko County. It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 25, south of C.R. 250 S.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Juan Nunez was traveling southbound on State Road 25 when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

Nunez collided with a northbound truck, driven by 58-year-old Bernard Senn.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Mentone Police Department, Mentone EMS, Lutheran EMS and the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded to the crash.

