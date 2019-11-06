Driver falls asleep, totals SUV on I-69

An Auburn man told police he fell asleep while driving Tuesday, resulting in him crashing his car.

DeKalb County, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man admitted to Dekalb County Sheriffs on Tuesday that he fell asleep while driving on I-69 South.

According to a release sent by the department early Wednesday, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near mile marker 329, which intersects with S.R. 8 in Auburn.

58-year-old Aureliano Ruiz Jr. told investigators he fell asleep while driving and woke up off the west side of the roadway. He struck an Indiana Department of Transportation road sign with the front passenger side of his SUV and continued into a ditch.

Ruiz was taken to an area hospital with injuries to his right arm. Police did not provide further information regarding his condition.

The 2013 Ford Escape which Ruiz was driving is considered a total loss.

The Auburn Police and Fire Departments assisted in the crash, along with DeKalb County Emergency Medical Services.