Driver crashes into tree near Winchester Road

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition early New Year’s Day after crashing their vehicle into a tree, according to Fort Wayne Police dispatchers.

The crash happened in the 9000 block of Muldoon Road, near Winchester Road and north of E. Ferguson Road, sometime before 7 a.m. Police and medics arrived on scene to find one vehicle into a tree. The driver was trapped, and had to be freed from the wreckage.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Authorities have not said if alcohol or speed were contributing factors. The incident remains under investigation.