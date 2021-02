Dekalb County, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis woman was left with critical injuries after a crash in Dekalb County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department a 17-year-old girl was traveling eastbound in the 2400 block of US 6 when she crossed the center line around 4:30 P.M. She collided with 24-year old Cassidy McCoy of Indianapolis, who was traveling westbound.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, with McCoy suffering from critical injuries.