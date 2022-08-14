DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars were totaled after crashing at an intersection Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 26-year-old Corey Fry of Ashley, was headed northbound on County Road 19 around 3:41 p.m. A 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 60-year-old Mark Shannon of Fort Wayne, was eastbound on State Road 8.

The Chevrolet drove through the intersection and hit the Toyota.

The Toyota then hit the curb and went off the roadway, rolling over.

Police said no injuries were reported. There were no passengers involved.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Auburn Police Department, Parkview EMS, and the Garrett Fire Department.