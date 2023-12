FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Dispatch confirms there has been a crash with injuries in the 4100 block of South Calhoun Street. Information is currently limited. The number of people involved and the extent of their injuries remain unclear.

Map showing the area of the 4100 blk. of S. Calhoun St.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.