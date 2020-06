A crash this morning leaves one in serious condition.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A crash Thursday morning involving a truck and semi leaves one in serious condition.

Crews responded around 1:07 a.m. to a ramp off of US 24 and Webster Rd. in New Haven.

Officials say the crash happened when a truck hit the broadside of the semi while turning onto the ramp.

The driver of the truck was rescued from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. The ramp is back open at this time.