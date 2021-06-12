Crash between two motorcycles injures 2 in Defiance County

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash between two motorcycles in Defiance County.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeremy Hughes, 41, and his passenger Emily Hughes, 36, of Antwerp were traveling southbound on State Route 49. They were followed by Jason Landers, 45, of Antwerp and a passenger.

Landers was attempting to pass Hughes when he struck Hughes on the left side of the motorcycle. Hughes lost control and his motorcycle fell on its left side and traveled off of the right side of the road, ejecting Hughes and his passenger. Landers and his passenger were able to keep control of their motorcycle and came to a stop shortly after the impact.

Hughes and his passenger suffered serious head injuries. Landers and his passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investiation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and passengers to always wear their helmets and to never drive distracted or impaired.