MONETT, Mo. — An award-winning hospital in Monett has received another honor.

Cox Monett Hospital has met the standards to be upgraded from a Level IV stroke center to a Level III certified stroke facility.

“While the decision to apply for a stroke center designation is a voluntary one, the upgrade in levels speaks volumes for our team members who want to provide the fastest and highest quality of care for our community. As a Level III stroke center, we can now provide inpatient care for some stroke patients with the close collaboration of neurologists at a Level I stroke center, such as Cox South in Springfield, Missouri,” says Dr. Megan Carter, Medical Director of the Cox Monett Emergency Department.

The Time Critical Diagnosis (TCD) system was created in 2013 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It’s a statewide emergency medical care response system aimed at providing faster response and quality care when a time-critical emergency happens. The goal is to create consistent, statewide rules and regulations to help EMS, EMTs, and hospital personnel ensure patients are being transported and treated by the most appropriate facility for their needs.

Photo, left to right: Dr. Megan Carter and TCD Program Coordinator, Shannon Hobson, RN, worked with a multidisciplinary team to ensure Cox Monett meets the highest standards of care for the community.

The TCD system implements four levels of hospital designation across the state, with Level I considered the highest based on services offered. Once a hospital completes the rigorous process to become a designated stroke center, hospitals are then required to meet strict state guidelines and undergo a survey every four years.

Cox Monett Hospital became one of the first designated Level IV stroke centers in Southwest Missouri in 2013.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of a stroke. Call 9-1-1 right away if you or a loved one expirence any of the following symptoms:

· Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

· Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech

· Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

· Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination

· Sudden severe headache with no known cause