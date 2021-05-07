COVID Baby Boom turns bust as birth rates decline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Is the anticipated COVID baby boom a bust?

With more people staying at home during the pandemic, it was expected to increase the nation’s population. However, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), birth and fertility rates are on the decline nationwide.

The CDC found that for the sixth consecutive year the United States dropped in birth and fertility rates. The totals for 2020 are the lowest they’ve been since 1979.

“There was a five-percent decline in birthrate in Allen County this year from 2019 to 2020,” said Dr. Saliaja Blackmon, an OGBYN with Parkview Health.

Dr. Blackmon told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Parkview noticed a decline for the past few years, but the pandemic year was more than previous years.

“The decline in birthrate has been going on for the last few years, and part of that is that women are delaying childbirth. Women are having kids more in their late 30s or late 40s sometimes. A lot of women are choosing to have smaller families one or two children,” Dr. Blackmon said. “This past year with the pandemic, I think part of the reason may be because there’s been less socialization during this time and there is also more anxiety.”

For a look at the Allen County birth rate statistics, click here.