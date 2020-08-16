COVID-19’s impact on the gas tax and resulting in low funding for city’s roadways

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Ever since the pandemic started, gas prices began to topple. While it’s good for your wallet, is it good for the city’s and the state’s economy? With many Hoosiers staying in and spending less time filling up their tank, the Motor Vehicle Highway Account (MVH) is decreasing.

The MVH is the main gas tax that distributes funding for roads, highways, and other infrastructure. It is distributed monthly to the Indiana Department of Transportation, counties, cities, and towns. New Haven’s clerk-treasurer Natalie Strock said before the pandemic, the state order lowered the funds of the MVH.

“It began at the beginning of the year,” said Strock “We have been seeing a significant drop with everything that has been going on this year, then COVID happened on top of it, and it just continues to drop,” said Strock.

New Haven’s superintendent of utilities Dave Jones explained to WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that with fewer funds, it’s tougher to send trucks to clear the road after severe weather. Different projects are also on hold including paving roads, patching potholes, and painting lines.

All things frustrating to drivers.

“Are we concerned? Absolutely, anytime you have less money that’s never a good thing. Our cost continues to rise,” said Jones.

New Haven is not alone, and the issue is much deeper and bigger.

According to an article posted by the Washington Post, leaders of state transportation departments across the nation are faced with an estimated $50 billion shortfall in funding needed to repave rutted and pockmarked roads, maintain bridges and otherwise prop up already shaky infrastructure.

Back in March when President Trump signed the nearly $2 Trillion relief bill, highways were not included. However, states were granted around $150 billion to allocate as needed. Across the United States, more than 15 local governments announced project delays and cancellations of more than $4 billion.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) continues to urge Congress to pass a bill to fund shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in July, AASHTO wrote a letter to Congress stating that state DOTs across the country are expected to lose $37 billion in revenue over the next five years, with an estimated loss of $16 billion in FY 2020. Congress is currently in its traditional recess.

The Senate is expected back September 8 and the House September 14.