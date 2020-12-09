COVID-19 vaccine expected next week, local hospital included in pilot program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana is expected to receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Wednesday, during Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver announced that a Food and Drug Administration subcommittee is expected to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The approval of the Pfizer vaccine is one of the final steps before the FDA can grant the emergency use authorization that allows the vaccine to be shipped to states.

Initial doses will go to the five pilot hospitals, which includes Parkview Health Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and additional doses are expected to be available at a total of 50 hospitals by the end of next week.

Indiana is expected to receive 55,575 doses of the vaccine and should receive additional vaccines every week, but that amount is unknown.

“These vaccines will go to front line healthcare workers who are at risk of exposure of COVID-19, while providing direct care to patients,” Dr. Weaver explained. “This includes hospital staff and employees of long term care facilities.”

Front line health care workers and long term facility workers will be priority until going into January. When it comes to who is next in line, Dr. Weaver said that Indiana has reviewed the recommendations from national experts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s committee, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACPI), currently list essential workers next but has not formally voted on the decision.

“Other national experts recognize the importance of prioritizing our vulnerable populations,” Dr. Weaver said. “We recognize that many members of the vulnerable population are also essential workers, so we anticipate that there will be overlap among the groups when we reach the next phase.”

Parkview Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

In a press released emailed to WANE 15, Parkview Health announced that the first shipment of vaccine is expected after Dec. 15.

Certain health care workers will be prioritize in the first phase of the program and as more doses of the vaccine become available, larger groups will become available. The release listed Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital as facilities working to finalize plans for their vaccine clinics.

List of Pilot Hospitals