COVID-19 survey shows how Indiana’s travel and leisure attitudes have changed in 6 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A survey commissioned by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) shows how the attitudes of residents related to the leisure and travel industry changed during a six-month span.

Rockport Analytics conducted a series of surveys for the IDDC with the intention of helping inform both industry stakeholders and state leaders on current business and consumer confidence. The first five surveys were administered online in weekly waves from May 5 to June 5 in 2020. Then, Rockport Analytics completed two additional surveys, one in the last week of November 2020 and one in late April/early May of 2021.

“The data shows that Hoosier confidence is rising,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The consumer sentiment study shows that Indiana residents are ready to return to Leisure and Travel-Related activities.”

The two most recent surveys gauged Indiana Consumer Sentiment – Specifically whether residents feel comfortable immediately or within 30 days doing the following activities compared to six months ago:

68% eat at a restaurant vs. 43%;

64% visit outdoor attractions or parks, compared to 39%;

56% take a vacation by car vs. 31%;

52% stay at a hotel compared to 21%;

44% visit indoor attractions vs. 23% six months ago.

“The insights from these surveys have been an essential resource,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “The research shows that the Leisure and Travel-Related Industry is rebounding.”

Rockport Analytics has constructed an index based on several components: mortality rate, lost jobs and unemployment claims, lost revenue and company viability, consumer activities and multiple tourism variables (hotel and travel disruption, overlaying with consumer sentiment).

Key findings of the study include:

As of June 14, 2020, Indiana’s Leisure and Travel-Related index (LTR index) was at 66.0; which is 34% below normal rates;

May 2021 registered gains in all components, pushing the LTR index up;

As of May 23, 2021, the LTR index stands at 79.0;

Labor Stress Index (a combination of Leisure-Travel Related jobs and unemployment claims data) is 75.6; which is 24% below normal employment rates for the LTR industry.

Responses of those surveyed came from 90 counties, representing all ages and key demographics.