WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of allowing wounds to her non-verbal adult daughter become so severe that tissue eroded to the point where bones were exposed, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

New Haven police booked 50-year-old Kricket Lynn Doughman into Allen County Jail on two preliminary felony counts of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury earlier this week.

A worker with Indiana Adult Protective Services called a New Haven police officer to the Parkview Regional Medical Center one day this past February regarding the condition and care of a woman with cerebral palsy and Rhett syndrome – a rare genetic disorder that causes loss of motor and language skills.

Kricket Doughman

The woman – Doughman’s daughter – had wounds on her hip that exposed her bone as well as metal rods that had been placed there during a prior surgery, court documents said.

Medical staff told the officer in court documents that there were 12 wounds in total around the hip and back and they could potentially cause the woman’s death. One doctor told the investigator they might have to amputate the woman’s legs, according to court documents, at that the wounds should’ve been treated long beforehand.

Staff also told the officer the woman was severely underweight at 67 pounds.

When questioned, Doughman said in court documents she was overwhelmed with caring for her daughter but denied neglecting her.

Doughman said during the interview that her daughter began developing wounds on her hip in 2019 because she would keep herself in a fetal position and rub her heel on her hip area, court documents said.

Doughman took the girl to IU Hospital at some point where staff showed her how to treat the wounds, she said in court documents.

Investigators questioned Doughman about a 2020 visit to her home where medical staff found her daughter’s toes missing. Doughman said she believed a rat or some other animal had gotten into the home and chewed off her daughter’s toes, but no clear conclusion was ever made, court documents said.

Doughman also said in court documents that her daughter was seen by a doctor in January, and that the injuries she suffered seemed to be closed up until mid-February when they suddenly became worse.

That’s when Doughman took her daughter to Parkview and adult protective services became involved.

Adult protective services officials showed investigators that while Doughman claimed she had no help available in caring for her daughter, she was eligible to receive 33 hours of care a week from Easter Seals.

The official said Doughman knew about the availability but had not used Easter Seals since November.

Doughman was booked into Allen County Jail earlier this week and released shortly after on monitored conditional release.

She is due in court for a hearing Monday.