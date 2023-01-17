Apartment complex video a crucial component in case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A murder trial began Tuesday involving a homicide victim who wore a ski mask as drama between he, a woman and the man accused of killing him unfolded at a south side apartment complex in September 2021.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

The accused shooter, Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, 25 at the time, was said to be in a relationship with a woman named “Tuu Tuu.”

The victim, Gery Allen Rucker, 19, was at the time of the shooting upset with the woman, who is the mother of his child, according to court documents.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Rucker arrived at the Villages of Hanna with three people to see Tuu Tuu. In the parking lot, Tuu Tuu then attempted to run over Rucker with her car, court documents said.

Rucker and his friends then went to confront Dennis inside the apartment complex.

Derrick D. Dennis II

Dennis shot at Rucker through the glass front door from inside an apartment, according to court documents. The bullets struck Rucker and caused him to fall. Dennis went outside, stood over Rucker and fired down at him, court documents said.

Despite being shot, Rucker got up and took off running while Dennis continued to shoot at him.

Rucker’s three friends got him inside their car and applied pressure to his gunshot wounds. They took him to an area hospital where he later died, court documents said.

Surveillance video played a big part in the case. Police viewed the video showing Rucker wearing a ski mask over his face when he arrived at the apartment complex and Dennis cutting his arm on the glass door when he left the apartment.

The next morning, police took Dennis in for questioning and noted Dennis had fresh cuts on his arms.

Superior Court Judge David Zent is presiding over the trial. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille and Chief Counsel Tesa Helge are appearing for the state. Criminal defense attorney Robert “Bob” Gevers was retained for the defense, according to court documents.

Dennis was charged with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime, an enhancement that can add 20 years on to a sentence. In Indiana, murder carries a sentence between 45 and 65 years.

The four-day trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.