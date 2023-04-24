FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teen who admitted to playing a role in a vape deal turned killing in a southeast side church’s parking lot last year received a 25-year prison sentence Monday.

Swar Hit

An Allen Superior Court judge handed down the sentence to Swar Hit, who was 16 when he and another teen met 21-year-old Luke Borror at the New Covenant Worship Center this past October, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Hit pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of robbery in the connection to the killing of Borror, who showed up to the church at 3420 E. Paulding Road to sell Hit and then 15-year-old Aung San Oo vapes.

Oo and Hit planned to rob Borror instead of going through with the deal, according to court documents. Oo shot Borror after Borror and Hit began to tussle over a backpack containing the vapes that were for sale, investigators said.

Ultimately, Oo received the maximum 65 years in prison on a murder conviction for shooting Borror.

